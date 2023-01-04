Margaret E. Levy, a long time resident of Orange County, passed away January 3, 2023. She was 88. She was born November 26, 1934, in New York City, to Eslin Brace Sr. and Edith Gittens Brace.

Survivors include her children, Mark J. Levy and his wife Barbara, of Salisbury Mills, Michelle M. Levy-Card, of Ocala, FL, Margaret A. Mann, of Middletown, Michael J. Levy and his wife Mary Ann, of Salisbury Mills, Maryanne C. McMann and her husband Peter, of Milford, PA; her siblings, Mary Luhrs of Irving, Texas, William Brace and his wife Janet, of Congers, and Virginia Dybkowski of Monroe; 17 grandchildren, Paul Duurloo, Kenneth Mann Jr, Daniel McMann, Kristen Elkins, Jackleen Levy, Elizabeth Soto, Michael Levy Jr, Steven Mann, Kelly McMann, Greggory Mann, James Levy, Marc Card, Joseph Levy, Brian Levy, Jason Levy, Ashley Clarke and Danielle Card-Howe; 13 great-grandchildren, Alyssa Duurloo, Jayden Cohall, Nathan Duurloo, Kensei Mann, Micah Mann, Michael Duurloo, Alexander Soto, Michael Levy III, Emma Clarke, Nicholas Levy, Santino Levy, Logan Yaw and Adrianna Levy; 15 nieces and nephews and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gordon R. Levy and her siblings, Charles Brace, Eslin Brace, Jr., Laura Valentine and James Brace.

A family statement reads: “Margaret was a devoted wife and mother who always put others’ needs before her own. She spent her life caring for her extended family and friends and was a shining example of love, faith and resilience. She shared her positive outlook, fun-loving spirit and kindness with all who knew her. Those of us lucky enough to call her Mom, Aunt Margie or Granny will miss her joyful nature, guidance and unconditional love. She will be greatly missed.”

A Memorial service will be at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, N.Y. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in her name to HONOR homeless shelter of Middletown, NY. (honorhelpingothers.org).

Arrangements made by Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen, N.Y. www.donovanfunerals.com