Josephine Predmore, 76, of Middletown entered into rest on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Belle Reve in Milford, PA. Josephine was born October 9, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Attilio and Amelia (Eichberger) Ceriale.

She retired from Goshen Central School District, Goshen, NY as a Secretary at the High School. She is survived by her husband, Deryl Predmore; son, Thomas, and his partner Jill Stramiello of Port Jervis; grandchildren Anthony Predmore and Amber Predmore, of Highland; son, David Predmore and his wife Charleen, of Goshen; grandchildren Gabriella Hauser and fiancé Eric Ramaglia, of Campbell Hall; Kaylee Hauser and fiancé Michael Fitzpatrick, of Goshen. Finn Predmore - The Love and Joy of Josephine’s Heart. With her love always to Finn. Brother Albert and wife Barbara Ceriale, of Wurtsboro; and their children, Christopher and wife Heather Haera and children, Brad and Susan Haera Sprague (deceased) and son. Brother, Joseph Ceriale and family of California. Sister, Catherine and her husband Barry Heil of Bloomingburg; their children Dylan Heil, of St. Thomas; Casey and his wife Liz and children of Middletown. Along with many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. A Mass of Christian burial to Celebrate her life will be held 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Chester, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Josephine’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen.