Entertainment job training workshop for expanding options

GOSHEN, NY - The Academy of Film Television Stage and Performing Arts (AFTSPA) announced the expansion of their programs to include comedy workshops, writing and screenplay workshops, movement, dance, directing, cinematography, sound engineering, make up, stage craft, production, voice over classes for those interested in a professional career and participation in projects currently in development in the entertainment industry and, more specifically, those in development by Willy-Gilly Productions, Inc.

AFTSPA will have a job training workshop on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – 7:30-8:30 p.m. The Academy’s one-hour workshop currently offers information and an introductory class in the Modern Meisner Method and Voice classes in the Seth Riggs’ Method of ‘Speech Level Singing.’ (SLS) However, they will be looking for individuals with the desire to fill many jobs available in all areas of production, design, sound, camera, lighting and staging.

Graduates of Sanford Meisner’s Neighborhood Playhouse include Joanne Woodward, Diane Keaton, Allison Janney, Josh Charles, Gregory Peck, Jeff Goldblum, Eli Wallach, Robert Duvall, Christopher Lloyd, Mary Steenburgen, Sydney Pollack, Sandra Bullock, Tony Randall, Steve McQueen, Terrence Malick, David Mamet and our own David Patrick Wilson, to name just a few.

‘Speech Level Singing’ (SLS), as formulated by Seth Riggs, is the method used by Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Tony Braxton, Michael Bolton, Al Jareau, many ‘American Idol’ and ‘X-Factor’ contestants.

Expansion of the curriculum followed an increase in the the demand for U.S. entertainment product worldwide. They seek qualified acting teachers, technical trainers and students.