Chester Academy performed Mama Mia! in May

The Mama Mia! cast took a moment for a photo as they snacked during a rehearsal break on the way to their performance at Chester Academy on the evenings of May 6 and 7.

Front row, l-r: Michaelah Jeffers; Leah Rios; Michael Miller; Aidan CuevasSecond, l-r: Mia McIntosh; Aliyah Santiago; Liam Peterman; Jake D’Onofrio; Brooke Diaz; Kosa Enoma; Eden GarverThird, l-r: Makenzie Brown; Zia Ohene; Chloe Brown; Genevieve Maxwell; Aribella Tomi; Yamilet Lopez-Cortez; Idia Enoma; Aiva Diaz. Back row, l-r: Mia Kelly; Zoe Arnett; Deanna Mellinger; Torilove VanDunk; Antonio Nieves

License by Music Theater International; music by Benny Andesson and Björn Ulvaeus; book by Catherine Johnson. Originally conceived by Judy Craymer.