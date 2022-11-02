Sandra Marie Ka′aukai Peterson, age 83, of Campbell Hall, NY, died Monday, October 24, 2022 at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY.

Sandra, lovingly known as Mom, Granny, Puna and Kai was born March 5, 1939 in Waialua, Hawaii, the daughter of Mary Seabury. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Joseph Peterson in 2008.

Growing up in Hawaii, the oldest female child and cousin of a very large family, her siblings and cousins alike lovingly recall her ruling with a 500 lb hand.

Mom met Dad when he was enlisted in the United States Army and stationed in Hawaii. They married on April 29, 1961, as they started their growing family before moving to New York in the summer of 1970. Mom was a Homemaker who not only nurtured and raised her own children, but she also babysat for other working moms, effectively nurturing and raising countless other children as well as many of her own grandchildren.

Mom was an avid fan of the New York Rangers, the New York Mets and the Dallas Cowboys. When she wasn’t watching a game and routing for her favorite teams, you could find her watching the birds from her big picture window or face timing with any one of her beautiful great grandchildren.

The matriarch and cornerstone of her family, Mom set an example of faith, love, and strength. Her devotion to the Blessed Mother was both beautiful and inspiring as she meditated on the mysteries of the Holy Rosary daily. She prayed for family, friends and all those in need and you could be sure that your intentions were included whether you knew it or not. A love for her family like no other, she will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her 7 children: Richard Peterson of Campbell Hall, NY, Robert Peterson of Mililani, HI, Thomas Peterson of Campbell Hall, NY, Philip Peterson (Michelle Rosen) of Brooklyn, NY, Mary Stevens (Richard) of Middletown, NY, Katherine Peterson-Lyle (Roger Lyle) of Pulteney, NY, Jacqueline Peterson and Ariana Peterson of Houston, TX; 18 grandchildren Joshua Peterson, Cassandra Burton (Timothy), Jason Peterson, Bryan Peterson, David Peterson, Nicholas Stevens, Brittany Williams (Joseph), Katrina Bennett (Michael), Katherine King (Dakota),Christian Coons, Lauren Peterson, Victoria Peterson, Samantha Lyle, Emily Stanton, Matthew Lyle, Sarah Lyle and Kainoa Fong-Peterson; 4 great-grandchildren Madelyn King, Owen Bennett, Benjamin Burton and Elliott Lyle; siblings Jackie (Potagee) Torres (Manny), Forrest Gregory (Nancy), Wayne Gregory (Mona) and Michael Gregory; her Aunty Cupie, Aunty Curly, Benjamin Sills and countless number of lovingcousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her grandson, Richard Curtis Stevens in 2018; parents Mary and Eugene Gregory; brother, Richard Gregory; and brother-in-law, Robert Peterson.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 9 from 2 to 4 PM & 7 to 9 PM at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

A Mass of Christian burialto Celebrate her life will be held 10:00 am on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY where she has been a parishioner since 1972.

Burial will be in Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen on Monday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sandra’s name to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com.

