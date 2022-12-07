Antoinette (Ann) Grzonka, 93, of Goshen, died Monday, November 28, 2022 at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY. Born June 28, 1929, on a farm on 6 ½ Station Road in Goshen, NY, to Frank and Antonia (Nydlarz) Grzonka. She moved to the Village in May 1951 with her mother and son, Thomas. She retired from Arden Hill Hospital as a Med Tech in Cardiology, where she worked for over 40 years.

Ann was predeceased by two sisters, Stella Sanok and husband, George and Stephanie Tomaszewski and husband, Casimer, Helen Wontz and husband, Jacob; two brothers, Andrew and wife, Sylvia and Daniel and wife, Jennie.

She is survived by her devoted son, Thomas Grzonka, of Chester and a host of nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private at a later date.

Arrangements by Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen.