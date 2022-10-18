Reps from 70 four-year colleges to attend SUNY Orange Transfer Fair

Colleges and universities from throughout the Northeast will send representatives to SUNY Orange’s Middletown campus for the College’s annual Fall Transfer Fair scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday, Nov 7 in the Physical Education Center.

Transfer ambassadors from nearly 70 different colleges and universities will be available to discuss the transfer options available to SUNY Orange students and members of the community.

Additionally, attendance fees paid by the visiting colleges will support the Academic Advising Completion Scholarship, a fund that assists selected SUNY Orange students in the completion of their degree.

To assure that its students enjoy a smooth transition to four-year colleges and universities, and to establish a foundation for continued academic achievement, SUNY Orange maintains articulation (transfer) agreements with many academic institutions.

Such comprehensive agreements range from identifying selected courses that will transfer to outlining entire SUNY Orange degree programs that will allow graduates to enter four-year colleges or universities with full junior status. For more information on the Transfer Fair, contact the Academic Advising Office at (845) 341-4070. For specific information on SUNY Orange’s transfer agreements, contact the Office of Educational Partnerships at (845) 341-4760 or visit the College web site at www.sunyorange.edu.

Following is a listing of the colleges and universities that have signed up to attend SUNY Orange’s 2022 Transfer Fair (subject to change):

List of attending colleges and universities

Adelphi University

Bard College

Baruch College (CUNY)

Berkeley College

Bryant University

Cazenovia College

Centenary University

Clarkson University

Columbia University - School of General Studies

Cornell University

Dominican College

Emerson College

Excelsior College

Fordham University

Hartwick College

Hobart and William Smith

Hunter College (CUNY)

Iona College

John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY)

the Institute for Holistic Health

the Laboratory Institute of Merchandising (LIM)

Manhattan College

Manhattanville College

Maria College

Marist College

Mercy College

Montclair State University

Mount St. Mary College

New York Institute of Technology

Niagara University

Pace University

Ramapo College

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Russell Sage College

Sacred Heart University

St. John’s University

St. Joseph’s College

St. Thomas Aquinas College

SUNY Albany

SUNY Binghamton

SUNY University at Buffalo (UB)

SUNY Buffalo State

SUNY Delhi

SUNY Canton

SUNY Cortland

SUNY Empire

SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry

SUNY Farmingdale

SUNY Fashion Institute of Tech.

SUNY Fredonia

SUNY Geneseo

SUNY Maritime

SUNY New Paltz

SUNY Purchase

SUNY Oneonta

SUNY Old Westbury

SUNY Oswego

SUNY Plattsburgh

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

SUNY Potsdam

Syracuse University

The College of Saint Rose

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

University of New Haven

Utica College

Wells College

Western Connecticut State University

Western Governors University

