“Great adventures” with Goshen buildings recalled as building inspector retires

Village of Goshen Board members wished Theodore Lewis III “sincere thanks and gratitude” on his retirement after 23-years of service to the village as building inspector at the Village Board meeting on Sept. 12. Mayor Scott Wohl presented Lewis with a congratulatory certificate from the Board, wishing him “good health, happiness and continued success.”

“I thank everybody for their friendship and dedication, especially all department heads and the police chief for back-up when I needed it, attorney David Donovan, and all the people who are here,” said Lewis. “I really enjoyed my time here in service of Goshen. I had a great run here. Thank you.”

“It’s been an incredible run,” said Village of Goshen Police Chief James Watt. “We had many adventures together, from the biggest building in the village to the lowest basements in the village, with floods, fires, earth tremors, hurricanes, tornadoes, you name it, he was there. Ted never got a lot of credit for keeping this village safe and beautiful, but he did a lot of great work behind the scenes.”

Other Village News:

~ In a unanimous Board vote, Carly Glasse was appointed as a member of the Forestry Council. “I expect to see the Forestry Council reconvene for the first time in a long time,” said Mayor Wohl.

~ Police Drive Water Connection: Village Attorney David Donovan explained that in 2015, an intermunicipal agreement between Orange County and the Village of Goshen helped residents on Police Drive in the Town, who had contaminated wells, receive drinking water. Now a new property on Police Drive is asking to tie into the line. Through a formal resolution from the Village, the County will consent to have this one property tie into the water line. The County paid for and still owns the line. The resolution passed.