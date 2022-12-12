Goshen tree lighting brings out community-active kids and Santa

Santa Claus arrived in the Village of Goshen aboard a shiny, red fire engine to meet a welcoming crowd with many children, along with their parents and friends, who also came to Village Park to see lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 3.

Applause and cheers erupted when Santa stepped off the fire engine, as well as “oohs and ahs“ when the tree lit up brightly.

But there was more--like hot chocolate and cookies for everyone, and games to play, thanks to the Interact and Leo Club teen volunteers from the Goshen High School. Games included corn hole, Ring the Elves, Catch the Claus and Get into Santa’s Workshop—all included a candy reward for young participants.

Junior Friends of the Goshen Library, for 8th thru 12th graders, brought books they had collected, spread them out on the ground and allowed children to choose what interested them. Youngsters spent quite a bit of time looking over the eye-catching covers, picking which books they wanted to bring home.

Cornerstone Theatre Arts entertainer Ken Tschan delivered a rendition of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” bringing feeling and flair to the Christmas story. And Goshen’s Brownies singing rang clear with familiar Christmas carols.

Meanwhile, Santa Claus chatted with many children and cheerfully posed with them for photos.