Opinion: Strengthening connections

Across America, researchers are identifying that people are experiencing a quiet crisis of isolation. Young people are searching for belonging, working-age adults report fewer close friendships, and older adults face daily disconnects. People are designed for relationships. We need people who know our names, share our joys, and notice when we struggle.

While technology allows instant global communication, screens, algorithms, and artificial intelligence often replace meaningful local interaction with endless scrolling. A conversation with a neighbor cannot be optimized by an algorithm, and a community cannot be created by clicking “like”. We must intentionally reconnect.

Fortunately, Orange County Government Agencies have many tools to strengthen these connections. The Office for the Aging provides programs like senior dining and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program offer nutritious meals, conversation, and meaningful ways to serve. These initiatives also remind us that seniors are among our greatest sources of wisdom and community strength. The Youth Bureau supports youth development, fostering relationships with mentors, coaches, and teachers that shape who young people become. The Veterans Services Agency helps connect veterans to medical appointments and provides meaningful connection. Our Parks Department provides spaces where families gather, volunteers connect, and strangers become neighbors. There is so much more good work happening in our County.

Upcoming county initiatives present further opportunities. The County Legislature’s transportation study will look beyond simply moving people, to examining access to jobs, healthcare, parks, and loved ones. Likewise, our county housing study is evaluating whether young people can afford a future here, families can afford to stay near support systems and whether seniors can downsize without leaving the communities they love.

A connected community does not happen by accident; it requires intentional choices. It means expanding opportunities to volunteer and gather through partnerships between local government, schools, libraries, senior programs, faith groups, and civic organizations.

Technology and AI will continue to advance, but no technology can replace sitting across from another person, sharing a meal, or lending a hand. Government cannot create friendships, but it can create the conditions where they thrive. A walking trail can become a weekly gathering. A volunteer project can become a lifelong friendship. A trip to the VA can yield a deep connection. A senior meal can build a community. A mentor can change a young person’s future.

The strength of Orange County has always been its people. Our opportunity is to ensure those people are truly connected. The measure of a great community is not only whether people can live here, but whether they know they belong here. I will always work to support programs that help build stronger community connections in our County. Find out about all the great ways to connect on www.orangecountygov.com

Jonathan Redeker

OC Legislator, District 2