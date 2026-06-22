Letters to the Editor: Bagels with Brandon

As your Town Supervisor, it’s important to make myself available to meet with and speak with you as much as possible. I know most people are working during the week and can’t just stop into Town Hall or pick up the phone whenever they want. That’s why I make the time every couple of months to station myself at a local establishment in Chester to give people a chance to speak to me on the weekends.

I’ll be having a Bagels with Brandon this Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Come to Bagel Girls to sit down with me if you would like to talk about your questions, suggestions, concerns, etc. I’m all ears and will do my best to give you answers or help you in any way I can. Thank you to Bagel Girls for letting me take up one of their tables!

Brandon Holdridge

Supervisor

Town of Chester