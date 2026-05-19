Letter to the Editor: Memorial Day

As Memorial Day approaches and our nation prepares to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, we are reminded here in Orange County that history is alive in our communities, monuments, and traditions.

From the Revolutionary War through every generation since, the Hudson Valley has been shaped by the courage and sacrifice of those who answered the call to serve. In Goshen, the “Standard Bearer” soldier statue standing watch in the center of the village remains a solemn reminder that freedom has always carried a cost. The monument of the Battle of Minisink also honors the ordinary Americans who left behind farms, shops, and families to defend something greater than themselves.

Memorial Day is not simply the unofficial start of summer. It is a time to pause and remember those who never came home, and to reflect on the responsibility we share to preserve the democratic ideals they fought to protect.

As we begin commemorating America’s 250th, Orange County has an opportunity not only to celebrate our history, but to reconnect with the spirit of civic duty, service, and community that built this nation in the first place.

Whether attending a parade, visiting a memorial, or spending time with loved ones this weekend, let’s all take time to remember the sacrifices that made these freedoms possible.

Their service should inspire us not only to remember our history, but to live up to it.

Jonathan Redeker

Orange County Legislator