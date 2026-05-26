Letter to the Editor: Battery storage facilities

I shared my opinion about banning battery storage facilities in Chester to the Town Attorney as early as December, 2025. A majority of the Town Board agrees and we’ve included language in the draft Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Amendments to do just that. I do not want another fire like those in Warwick happening in Chester. Although I understand the need to move away from fossil fuels and improve our energy grid, there is not enough confidence in the safety of these facilities to justify their development in Chester.

Brandon Holdridge

Supervisor Town of Chester