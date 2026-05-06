Congressman Pat Ryan on mail delivery failures in the Hudson Valley in letter to USPS Postmaster General David Steiner

Dear Postmaster General Steiner,

I write to you today regarding a pattern of mail delivery failures across the Hudson Valley that is causing serious hardship for my constituents. This is unacceptable. Reports from across NY-18 describe chronically delayed mail and, in some cases, stretches of multiple days without any delivery at all. This includes concerns raised by both constituents and local government officials. I urge you to take immediate action to restore reliable service to this region.

The Postal Service is not a luxury. For many in the Hudson Valley, including our rural communities, it is a lifeline. Folks depend on USPS to receive medications, official documents, legal notices, and personal correspondence from loved ones. Any break in these critical services can be devastating for members of the community.

These failures have real consequences. One senior incurred a late fee on his rent because his check was not delivered on time, and another went ten consecutive days without any mail delivery at his home. What is the USPS plan to remedy these serious issues? When exactly will service be fully restored to my constituents? I am demanding from you a full accounting of what has caused these disruptions and a concrete plan to restore service across the district.

Our mail carriers work hard to serve every corner of the Hudson Valley, braving all kinds of weather and challenges to ensure people stay connected, informed, and cared for, and they deserve the staffing and resources to do so effectively. I urge you to ensure that postal workers in this region are fully supported so mail can be delivered on time.

I urge you to take seriously the rights of my constituents in the Hudson Valley to reliable, consistent, and accessible mail delivery services. I look forward to hearing from you soon.

