Column: Town of Chester summer recap

I hope everyone had a great Summer. Here is a look at some accomplishments/happenings from June to September:

June

We received a $205,000 grant from Senator Skoufis that will go towards a new playground.

We created a Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, which includes two local farmers.

July

We passed our Comprehensive Plan, which updated our vision for the community, strengthened our codes, and included bans on Data Centers and Battery Storage Facilities.



We received a $10,000 grant from Senator Skoufis that was used for the Senior Picnic.

We held another successful Fourth of July Celebration Event.

We held another successful year of Film and Theater Summer Camps.

We held a successful Art in the Park event that was paid for by a $5,000 grant.

August

We fully restored all our town signs.

We signed a new ambulance service agreement that will reduce the cost by around $430,000 starting next year when we get out ambulance vehicle delivered.

We completed the Carpenter Community Park walkway project that was paid for by a $95,500 grant.

We adopted our Community Preservation Plan, which outlines the properties we want to preserve using the Community Preservation Fund if it’s accepted by the public

September

We held a successful Second Annual Family Fun Day.

We held a successful Third Annual Senior Picnic.

We launched the Clean Up Chester Program where community members can clean our town, and our Highway Department will pick up the bags from the cleanup.

We held a Tree Dedication Ceremony for EJ Szulwach, Leslie Smith, & Tracy Schuh.

We passed a new tax exemption for 100 percent disabled veterans

If you have any questions/suggestions/concerns about any of this or otherwise, please feel free to reach out to me any time! I’ll keep working full-time as your Town Supervisor to make Chester a better place.

Brandon Holdridge

Supervisor

Town of Chester