State names spring 2025 scholar-athlete teams

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Inc. (NYSPHSAA) recently named its 2025 spring season Scholar-Athlete teams. Chester Academy Middle/High School, Goshen Central High School, John S. Burke Catholic High School, Monroe-Woodbury High School, and Warwick Valley High School were among Section 9 schools with spring season scholar-athlete teams.

Across the state, 3,149 teams were honored as Scholar-Athlete teams by having at least 75% of the team’s roster average a GPA of 90 or higher for the spring season marking period. It is a significant increase from the spring 2024 season, with more than 100 more teams earning recognition this year than last.

This is the 32nd year NYSPHSAA has conducted the Scholar-Athlete program.

Each season, schools are responsible for submitting the Scholar-Athlete information on the NYSPHSAA website. In the 2024-2025 school year, 10,866 teams and 140,561 student-athletes earned NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete recognition.

Local sports teams recognized include:

* Chester Academy Middle/High School - Baseball, Boys and Girls Outdoor Track and Field and Girls Lacrosse teams.

* Goshen Central High School - Baseball, Boys and Girls Golf, Boys and Girls Lacrosse, Boys Tennis, Boys and Girls Outdoor Track and Field, Flag Football, Softball, and Unified Basketball

* John S. Burke Catholic High School - Baseball, Boys and Girls Golf, Flag Football, Girls Lacrosse, Softball, and Boys and Girls Outdoor Track and Field

* Monroe-Woodbury High School - Baseball, Flag Football, Boys and Girls Golf, Boys and Girls Lacrosse, Softball, Boys Tennis, Boys and Girls Outdoor Track and Field, Unified Basketball

* Warwick Valley High School - Baseball, Flag Football, Boys and Girls Golf, Boys Lacrosse, Softball, Boys Tennis, Boys and Girls Outdoor Track and Field

“Congratulations to the student-athletes for their hard work and dedication in both academics and athletics,” Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director, said. “We also commend the 583 participating schools for emphasizing the value of education as a key part of the high school experience.”

School of Excellence and School of Distinction honors will be announced later this summer to those schools who had outstanding academic achievements. Schools must apply by June 30, 2025 to be recognized.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Inc. is a non-profit, voluntary, educational service organization composed of public, parochial, and private schools dedicated to providing equitable and safe competition for the students of its member schools. The organization conducts 38 championship events and governs the rules and regulations of high school athletics in New York State. Membership is open to secondary schools providing interschool athletic activities for boys and girls in grades 7-12.