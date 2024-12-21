Chester’s Liam Moloney to play golf at Loyola

Chester resident Liam Moloney, a senior at St. Joseph Regional High School in NJ, recently committed to play golf at Loyola University. An accomplished student, Moloney has lettered for four years in both golf and ice hockey (goalie). He has also been the captain of his high school Green Knights golf team for the past two years and has been nationally ranked since junior high school at Washingtonville. His family says he has been playing junior golf “up and down the east coast” since seventh grade.

A few of his most recent accomplishments include: 2023 Hurricane Junior Golf Tour win and a second-place finish; The MET PGA Jr. Champion at Spook Rock GC 2023; a Top 10 finish in the 2023 NY State Jr. Amateur Championship at Lake Placid; a first place finish this past June at the Met PGA Jr./PGA Championship event at Hampshire Country Club Westchester, which qualified him for the National PGA event in Bethesda, Md., later in the summer; and another Top 10 finish at the Northern Junior Championship at W. Hartford, Conn., country club in August, shooting his personal best score of 65 in round one.

While at Loyola next year, Moloney will be part of a 10-student team roster traveling the country playing in various NCAA D1 golf tournaments.