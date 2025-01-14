Rep. Ryan kicks off annual ‘Valentines for Vets’ campaign

NYS Congressman Pat Ryan (D-18) recently announced the start of his third annual “Valentines for Vets” initiative, inviting Hudson Valley community members to send or drop off cards to his Newburgh office to deliver to local veterans and veteran caregivers for Valentine’s Day.

“Veterans put their lives on the line to keep us safe and protect our democracy — it’s the ultimate expression of love for their fellow Americans and for our country,” said Ryan. “Each year, it’s been remarkable to see the community’s outpouring of gratitude to our local veterans. I’m looking forward to rallying together again this year to show them how much the Hudson Valley values their heroism and service.”

In the program’s inaugural year in 2023, Ryan’s office collected over 9,000 valentines made by Hudson Valley students and community members and hand-delivered them to veterans at Castle Point VA and Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Valentines were also delivered by his office to Hudson River Housing and veterans service organizations across the Hudson Valley.

Participants are asked to drop off or mail valentines to Congressman Pat Ryan’s Newburgh office at 605 Broadway, Newburgh, New York 12550. Cards should be postmarked no later than February 7, 2025, to ensure timely delivery. For in-person drop-off at the office, deliver cards by February 11, 2025. If delivering multiple valentines, include a count of the number of cards on a sheet of paper enclosed with the cards. Contact Congressman Ryan’s district office at 845-443-2930 with any questions or for more information.