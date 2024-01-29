County announces the completion of two CDBG-funded development projects

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus and Community Development Director Nicole Andersen announced the completion of two projects in Chester totaling $500,000 through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Thanks to $375,000 through the CDBG, the village of Chester was able to replace and upgrade sewer mains that were identified to have “excessive infiltration and inflow.” According to the announcement, previously, the village was over its allocation with the Orange County Sewer District No. 1 agreement and could no longer allow additional users to connect to the existing sanitary sewer collection system. This upgrade helped to remedy that issue.

In addition, the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (PAC) received funds for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements, totaling $125,000. These included paving the front and back parking lots, and adding ADA-compliant parking signage and striping for increased accessibility.

“These projects help municipalities improve quality of life, create construction jobs and increase access to services for residents with disabilities and the senior population,” Neuhaus said. “The County continues to partner with municipalities to ensure they can access the most effective resources, including federal grant programs. From infrastructure upgrades to accessibility, these awards will help communities prepare for the future by building a strong foundation for residents and businesses.”