Tinie Louise Hagen Filipowski, 94

Tinie Louise Hagen Filipowski passed away after a short illness Friday, Dec. 29, at the age of 94. Tinie was born in Goshen, NY, on a dairy farm called Derrydale. After graduating from Goshen High School, she went to Barnard College in New York. She married the love of her life, Adam, and eventually settled in Round Lake Park in Monroe where she raised her nine children. She retired to Greenwood Lake in a home she designed.

Tinie is survived by her children Roger, Peter and his wife Jeanne, David and his wife Liz, Jen and her husband Jack Memmelaar, Brian and his wife Wendy, Mark and his wife Susan, Mary Anne and her husband Drew Sander, Matthew and his wife Tracy, and Marty and his wife Kristy. She is also survived by her sister Annie Baldwin; brother Adrian Hagen and his wife Tillie; sisters-in-law Mary Berlingeri and Anne Gilday; brothers-in-law Edward, William and his wife Peggy, and Francis and his wife Sheila; and sister-in-law Sandy. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Adam; her parents Adrian and Marie Hagen; her in-laws Rosalie, John and his wife Merle, Leonard, Theresa and her husband Lou Theofilos, and Raymond (Mary) (Barbara); sister-in-law Ann; brother-in-law Buddy Berlingeri; brothers-in-law Roy Baldwin and John Gilday; and great-grandson Andrew.

Tinie shared a great love for the outdoors with her husband Adam and passed that love down to many family members and friends. She volunteered for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and Meals on Wheels for more than 20 years. She was an active member of the Orange County Classic Choral Society where she held the position of secretary. She sang with the group at Carnegie Hall and West Point Cadet Chapel. Her greatest joy and passion was her family and she will be dearly missed but fondly remembered and treasured by all.

Calling hours are to be held at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen N.Y. 10924, Friday, Jan. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Graveside services will be at the Chester Cemetery, Saturday, Jan.6 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): namiorangeny.org.