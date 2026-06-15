Robert Steven Samuelson of Campbell Hall, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home after a courageous seven-month battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by the love of his family. He was 77 years old. He was known to his loved ones as Bob, Bobby, Dad, Grampa, and—most affectionately—Mean Old Uncle Bob. Each one of those names carried a special memory, a story and a piece of the big-hearted man behind them.

Born on July 13, 1948, in Brooklyn, N.Y., Bob moved to Washingtonville, N.Y., with his family in 1949, where he grew up with his parents and three siblings. He earned a Bachelor of Science at the State University of Brockport in 1970.

Bob is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sue Ellen [Crist], his son Jay Robert Samuelson, his wife Jane, granddaughter Sarah of Montgomery, N.Y., his daughter Dana Lynn Brookshire, her husband Jeff, grandchildren Addison and Ryan of Charlotte, N.C. He is also survived by his two sisters, Susan Samuelson, her husband Mark Miller, of Seattle, WA, Margaret “Missy” Candino, her husband Paul of Buffalo, NY, nephew Eric, and niece Christine. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert Otto & Evelyn Arline [Benson] Samuelson and his brother Eric Jay Samuelson.

Bob held many careers over the years with pride and dedication for each one. He taught physical education in the Beacon School District for 11 years, drove delivery trucks for Pepsi and 7-Up, worked in residential home construction, and took on the full-time job of being Mr. Mom when family life called for it. He then retired after 15-plus years as a school bus driver for the Goshen School District, where countless school children enjoyed his friendly presence starting and ending their school day.

Bob’s love of sports was nurtured by his dad “Coach”, highlighted in 1965 by winning the OCIAA soccer championship with Bob earning ALL-OCIAA honors and his dad earning “Coach of the Year.” As a young adult, Bob enjoyed playing slow pitch softball in Washingtonville (Mays Field) and Newburgh (Delano-Hitch) and was known for his power hitting ability. After sustaining a back injury, he continued his love of sports by watching endless games on television of the Yankees, Giants, UCONN Women’s Basketball and his beloved UNC Men’s Basketball (Go Tar Heels). Later in life, he and his family enjoyed spending summers at Twin Islands Campground in Roscoe, N.Y.

Although he never served in the military, Bob was a proud and dedicated member of Rolling Thunder Chapter 3, N.Y., and for many years he rode his motorcycle to Washington, D.C., each Memorial Day Weekend to honor veterans and those who never made it home. It was a commitment he deeply honored and respected.

In retirement, Bob was an avid crossword puzzler and could easily finish the Sunday New York Times puzzle every week. Golf was another one of Bob’s favorite pastimes. He enjoyed playing with the Otterkill Wednesday Men’s Golf League and the Otterkill OMG (Old Man Golf) group, where camaraderie mattered more than the score.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on July 1, 2026, at the Country Club at Otterkill from 3–7p.m. to share memories, and honor a life lived fully, honestly, and with a big heart. All family and friends are invited to come share their stories and memories and join in celebrating Big Bob’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Rolling Thunder Chapter 3, NY, or the Hudson Valley Honor Flight.