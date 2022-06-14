CHESTER, N.Y.—Joseph “Murphy” A. Edwards, 91, of Chester, entered into rest Monday, May 23, 2022, at Garnett Medical Health Center in Middletown. He was born August 11, 1930, in Goshen, a son of the late John I. and Margaret (Dowling) Edwards of Chester.

Joseph was a United States Army veteran who served in Germany. He was employed by the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District in Monroe as a bus driver and was a life member of the Chester Fire Department - Walton Engine and Hose Co., and American Legion Post #488.

He is survived by his sister Eileen (Edwards) Shanley and nephew Michael T. Shanley III, of Goshen; and nieces Donna Wargo (husband Jerry) of Kenansville, N.C., and Margaret Miller (husband Devan) of Milford, Del. He was predeceased by his siblings John M. Edwards, Donald Edwards, Mary Jane (Edwards) Freeman, Catherine Edwards, and Margaret Peggy Edwards. The family offers a special “thank you” for the help of his good friends, along with the caring staff at Glen Arden in Goshen.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Donovan Funeral Home Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen. The funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10 a.m., at St. Columba Church, 27 High St., Chester. Burial will follow in Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Goshen. Memorial donations may be made in Joseph’s name to St. Columba Church, 27 High St., Chester, N.Y. 10918; https://stcolumbachester.com