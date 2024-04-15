John R. Sherlock, 85, of Goshen entered into rest Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at home in Goshen surrounded by his family. John Sherlock was born August 4, 1938 in Goshen, NY. He is the son of John Vincent and Mildred (Range) Sherlock.

He began his long and distinguished career at Ford Motor Company in 1956 at the production plant in Mahwah, New Jersey. In 1981, he relocated to St. Louis, Missouri to continue his career with Ford until retirement in 1992 when he was elected president of Local No. 5 of the United Auto Workers.

An avid outdoorsman, John joined White Oak Hunting Club in Forestburgh, NY, in 1965. During his treasured time there, he fostered many lifelong friendships and held several leadership positions to cement his dedication to the club and its’ members. Exemplary of his commitment was his coining of the club motto “Camaraderie Since 1933.”

John served as an active member of the Dikeman Engine & Hose Company for 65 years, starting in 1959. He served as captain in 1967 and 1968. A true Goshenite, he became a valued member of the community and is remembered by his friends and classmates. Fun fact, John hit the first home run in Goshen Little League history!

John is predeceased by his mother Mildred (Range) Sherlock, father John Vincent, and stepfather John Zawaski. He is additionally predeceased by his beloved dogs, Bear and Atlas.

He is survived by his son Steven Sherlock and wife Catherine, and daughter Tricia Sherlock and husband Darren Rea. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Carlin and Aiden Rea, and Samuel and Kate Sherlock. Additionally, he is survived by stepmother Mildred Carr, sister Cynthia Leese, and brother Vincent Sherlock.

John’s family would like to extend their most sincere gratitude to Donna Dolan and Roxanne Jacklyr for their unwavering love and dedication to their father.

The family would also like to extend their deepest gratitude to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, especially Grace, Elisabeth, Catherine, Amanda, Victoria, Lara, Ellen, and Sister Ann Daly.

Visitation: Monday, April 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY.

Burial: St. John’s Cemetery in Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers John’s family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House, donor.rmh-newyork.org/page/donate, of which John was a lifelong donor and supporter.