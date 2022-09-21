John (Jack) B. Jordan, of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on September 7, 2022, at his home. He was 80 years old.

The son of the late James Francis Jordan and Margaret (Mulledy) Jordan, Jack was born on July 18, 1942, in New York City, NY.

Jack honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1963. In the USN he worked at the Pentagon, where he entered the budding Information Technology field. He shared this skill with various companies until he retired from Simon and Schuster.

Jack loved spending time with his family, sharing his love of the outdoors and fishing. He enjoyed family gatherings, telling stories of his life and sharing his immense knowledge of the outdoors and history.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife: Lois A. (Brodie) Jordan at home; his daughter: Jeannine M. Jordan (Rick Cornell), of Hillsborough, NC; his son: John B. Jordan, II (Charna), of Goshen, NY; his five grandchildren: Max, Rachel, Tara, Jace, Erin; beloved niece and nephew: Meaghan and Gregory; one great grandchild; and by his brother: Dr. Bryan (Maria) Jordan. In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his son: Timothy Jordan; his brother: James F. Jordan; and by his sister: Janet (Jordan) Clouting.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. following the Visitation at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment with Military Honors will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.

Memorial Contributions in Jack’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com