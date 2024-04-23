Emanuela M. Diana was the daughter of Michel Diana and Victorine (Lacenera) Diana, the grand-daughter of her paternal grandparents, Paul and Emanuela Diana, her maternal grandparents, Donato and Anna Lacenera, and a niece to her much-loved aunts and uncles, that have predeceased her.

She bids farewells to her brother Paul M. Diana; her nephews John, Brian, and James Diana; her sister Mary Ann Weslowski and brother-in-law Paul Weslowski Jr.; her niece and goddaughter Michele Lagomarsino and husband Mike; grandnephew Jacob Harrington; nephew Michael Weslowski and wife Laura; great-nieces Brynn and Alexia Weslowski; great-nephew Nathaniel Weslowski; her godson Davidto Lacenera and wife Suzanne; and all her much loved and cherished cousins, friends, and acquaintances.

Many will remember her as Sis, Toots, Mandi – friend; and she had requested that you honor her memory with random acts of kindness to others. Send a card, phone a friend, visit a nursing home, say a prayer for someone in need, enjoy time with a loved one, hug a child, laugh heartily, or send a donation to a worthy charity.

She requested to not mention her education, employment status, accomplishments, or memberships.

She leaves her remains to science for medical research, in hopes that others will receive a healthier lifestyle within their future, through this endeavor.

Memorial visitation: Wednesday, May 1, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924. A memorial mass to be scheduled at St. John the Evangelist Church in Goshen, New York at the convenience of her family.

She has requested remembrance contributions to St. John the Evangelist Church, 73 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY 10924; and to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mark Johnston at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924.