Cynthia L. Mulroe, 64, of Goshen, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a long, brave and courageous battle against cancer.

Cindy was born in Teaneck NJ, on March 21, 1958. She was the loving daughter of James and Virginia Daniels.

Cindy married the love of her life, Jimmy, 39 years ago, whom she shared a happy and wonderful marriage with. She is the proud mother of her two daughters, Jennifer (Michael Purcell) and Kristen, who were with her every step of the way, supporting her on her journey. She was also the loving grandmother to Henry and William Purcell, whom she loved with all her heart.

Cindy is predeceased by her father, James. She is survived by her mother, Virginia (Daniels), sisters Laura (Younie), Pamela (Daniels) and brother Mark (Laura-Lee) Daniels and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Cindy was the most beautiful person inside and out. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her warm hugs and her incredible love for her family. She was an avid cook and baker and the most incredible host of countless parties, including the annual Super Bowl party. She loved nothing more than having all of her family together, especially at her house for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Above all, Cindy loved being a grandmother, mother and wife.

She was happiest spending time with her husband, daughters and grandsons at the beach, watching the sunsets in Long Beach Island. She enjoyed watching her girls play tennis and never missed a match, always cheering with an encouraging smile. She loved snuggling with her grandsons on the couch with a nice blanket. Cindy loved traveling with her family and in recent years found happiness spending time with her family at her home in Naples, Florida.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 20 from 4 to 8 PM at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

The Funeral Service to Celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church of Goshen, 33 Park Pl., Goshen, NY with the Reverend Rhonda Meyers officiating.

Interment will be in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ on Wednesday, September 21 at 12:30 pm.