Angela (Angie) Magro, of Warwick, New York, entered into eternity on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was 97. She was born on March 20, 1925 in Manhattan, New York to Salvatore Sinatra and Gaetana Salemi Sinatra, immigrants from Corleone, Sicily. Angela was a member of St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church in Warwick, New York for 50 years.

She is survived by her three daughters, Theresa Costello and her husband Anthony of Warwick, New York, Tana Bradley and her husband Robert, of Fort Myers, Florida and Frances Magro of Vero Beach, Florida; 20 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Angela was predeceased by her husband Daniel Magro and grandsons, Daniel, Anthony Jr. and Joshua Costello.

Her family’s statement reads: “Mom, Grandma, Nana, Heaven gained the most beautiful, kindhearted, generous and loving woman. We will celebrate your life by remembering the selfless love, stories, holiday traditions and family recipes. You opened your heart and home, teaching and loving each of us in your own special way. So much so that the children would cry when they had to leave you. We are truly blessed to have shared life with you and will carry your memory forever in our hearts.”

The family will hold a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a local charity of your choice.

