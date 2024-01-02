Valentine gives farewell statement at year-end meeting

The town of Chester bid farewell to Supervisor Robert Valentine as the 2023 calendar year came to a close at the last town board meeting of the year on December 27. The official reorganization meeting is slated to take place January 3 at Chester Town Hall.

In his parting words to the residents of Chester, Valentine stated, “I’ve always put the town’s interest before my own, and I’ve always done what I felt was right for Chester.” Valentine went on to highlight a number of his own accomplishments, including the settlement of five separate lawsuits that were ongoing at the time of his election, as well the delegation of several hundred acres of town land for environmental preservation. Additionally, Valentine noted that his personal favorite achievement as town supervisor was the purchase of the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, which he considered to be a nonpartisan victory for the municipality insofar as it brings revenue and culture to the community.

In his closing sentiment, Valentine said that the ending to his term felt “bittersweet” and that he would’ve liked “to go out on a better note than what was publicized about [him] in the newspaper.” He also expressed his disappointment in what he considers to be a number of false accusations made against him by incoming Supervisor Brandon Holdridge while campaigning, as well as personal attacks on his character. Holdridge had accused Valentine of using his position for personal gain, among other claims.

“That’s not who I am,” Valentine stated. “Politics are politics,” he added. “It’s a dirty business, and I chose not to be too dirty.” The former supervisor then went on to address his tumultuous relationship with town clerk Linda Zappala. “I worked with Linda Zappala for 10 years. It’s too bad that she doesn’t respect me,” said Valentine, before adding, “She has made this Town Hall a living hell for the last year and a half.” After calling her a “bully,” Holdridge interrupted Valentine’s statement and implored him to “give it a rest,” to which Valentine quickly shot back, “No, you give it a rest.”

In the adjourning words of the December meeting, Valentine closed by stating, “I’d like to say a lot about Brandon [Holdridge] but I’m not going to say that about him. I hope that he learns to respect people, and base his opinion of them on personal experiences, and not what other people say, but I guess that’s an age thing.” Holdridge could be heard laughing to himself during this final statement.

Other business

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Chester resident Dr. Sha-Ron Pierre, an advocate of health and wellness through cannabinoid-based therapies, spoke publicly, imploring the board to change the current law regarding cannabis dispensaries. Chester had opted out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and on-site consumption locations within the municipality back in 2021. But that determination can be reversed at any time through local legislation.

Dr. Pierre claimed that cannabinoids have proven to be a viable option in relieving some of the side effects of cancer treatment, as well as tempering the effects of epilepsy and other neurological disorders, in addition to inflamed bowel disorder and joint pain. She also claimed that reversing the opt-out law would bring increased tax revenue and jobs to Chester.

Pierre added that by 2025, New York State is expected to rake in nearly $750 million in legal cannabis sales. Pierre went on to report that almost one-third of New Yorkers use cannabis, and that this would be a safe, and beneficial addition to the community, not only bringing legitimacy to the issue of legal cannabis in Orange County, but potentially helping sick people. The board did state whether or not they would consider Pierre’s request.