Skoufis acknowledges local valedictorians and salutatorians in Albany

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) welcomed Valedictorians and Salutatorians from his Hudson Valley district to Albany on Monday, May 23. The group of graduating seniors and several parents toured the Capitol, shared a meal with Skoufis and his team in his legislative office, and were formally recognized in the Senate Chamber. This marked a first visit to the Capitol for all guests.

“As the number one and number two performing scholars in their respective senior classes, these students have demonstrated time and again the value of hard work,” said Senator Skoufis. “No matter where their academic successes lead them, I applaud their drive and commitment to their studies and feel confident knowing our future is in their hands. These are the best and brightest of the Hudson Valley, and I was honored to formally present them in the Senate.”

Senator Skoufis applauds all Class of 2022 Hudson Valley graduates, including:

Chester Academy High School

Emily Petramale, Valedictorian

Noah Im, Salutatorian

Monroe Woodbury High School

Alex Liu, Valedictorian

Evan Liu, Salutatorian

Newburgh Free Academy

Megan Cameron, Valedictorian

Nathan Teall, Salutatorian

Pine Bush High School

Alicia Kretschmer, Valedictorian

Julian Lazaro, Salutatorian

Valley Central High School

Rian Dickman, Valedictorian

Alexa Martinez, Salutatorian

Wallkill High School

Marcus Lewis, Valedictorian

Jing Ngo, Salutatorian

Warwick Senior High School

Arden Hallet, Valedictorian

Sarah Davis, Salutatorian

Washingtonville High School

Julia Ariano, Valedictorian

Charlotte Peterson, Salutatorian