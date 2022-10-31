Sex crime closure commended, traffic concern and DPW retirement at Village Board meeting

At the October 24th meeting, the Goshen Village Board honored Dan Slesinski on his retirement after 26-years of service with the Department of Public Works.

“We’ve gathered together your family and friends to recognize your amazing body of work,” said Village Mayor Scott Wohl.

Noting that he and Dan “weathered storms and water main breaks together,” Department Superintendent Scott Birney went on to mention that in nine times out of ten, Dan was at work before him and left after him.

“I can’t express Danny’s dedication to the Village and to each and every individual in the Village. It’s beyond comment,” said Birney. “I consider Dan a personal friend and everyone who works with us considers each other personal friends, but Danny holds a special place in our hearts. He will be sorely missed and very hard to replace.”

The mayor presented Slesinski with a certificate for a distinguished 26-years of service.

Said Slesinski, “It’s been a great time. I met a lot of good people in Goshen. The DPW guys were great to work with—they’re wonderful.”

Traffic Safety Issue

The Village Board received a letter concerning traffic safety from residents of Murray Avenue, between Scotchtown Avenue and McNally Street. “Our street is the only school access road that has no sidewalks, nor does it have a 20-mile per hour speed limit. Why is this?” the residents asked in the letter.

The letter notes that a blind spot for drivers at the top of the hill, towards the Intermediate School and Harness Estates, is a danger for children in their neighborhood who walk to and from school.

In addition, the residents noted that the Village Board had told them that access to Harness Estates from Murray Avenue would be closed when new development construction was completed and used only for emergency vehicles.

“This closure has never happened and the amount of traffic, congestion, and fast moving vehicles has only increased, further increasing the danger to children walking to and from school,” the letter stated.

After residents who attended the meeting spoke to the Village Board about their traffic safety concerns, Wohl referred the issue to Village Attorney David Donovan to modify the law to provide school zone speed restrictions. At the completion of the modification, the mayor said that the date of a public hearing on this issue would be publicized. Additionally, Wohl said that sidewalks would be incorporated into the budget.

Commendation of Investigator Jake Manna

Investigator Jake Manna, with the Orange County Child Abuse Unit, received a letter of recognition from his immediate superior congratulating him on his work investigating allegations and bringing to closure the sexual abuse of a 10-year old girl by her stepfather.

Receiving this letter is “Quite exceptional,” said Village of Goshen Police Chief James Watt.

Manna, with the Village of Goshen Police Department, is assigned to the Orange County Child Abuse Unit as an investigator. New York State Police worked in conjunction with Orange County Protective Services in a joint investigation of this case.

2022 Fall Leaf Vacuum Pickup

Village residents were asked to rake leaves up to the curb only and not put leaves in the street, as they can clog storm drains and cause flooding. Furthermore, leaves in the street give the Village an unkempt look and violate Village and State laws.

Only leaves—no rocks, limbs, sticks or grass clippings are allowed. They clog drains and are a danger to employees and equipment. The last day to put out leaves for pickup is Sunday, November 27. Yard waste collection, which is the first and third Fridays, will end this season on Friday, November 18.