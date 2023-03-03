Holdridge announces bid for Town Supervisor

Councilman Brandon Holdridge has announced his intention to run for Chester Town Supervisor.

A lifelong, third-generation Chester resident, Holdridge has served as a council member since January 2022. In that time, he has engaged and collaborated with local community members to drive improvements at the Chester Commons fields and the development of the ward system, and has advocated to secure land preservation legislation in Albany and key improvements to the 17M bridge.

“For too long, Chester residents have gone underserved and unheard by town leadership,” Holdridge said in a statement. “Those charged with protecting Chester’s interests have done exactly the opposite, and our residents shouldn’t settle for anything less than a full-time, proactive, and accessible supervisor. My neighbors want to see major change in that office, and I know I’m the right person for the job. The time is now to preserve all that’s great about Chester while growing what we have.”

Holdridge said he plans to reform the budget process, promote a strong policy of putting the residents first in town hall, and increase the quality of life in town. He added that knowing how the cost of living affects Chester’s residents, he will do everything in his power to put their tax dollars to good use and find ways to ease their financial burden.