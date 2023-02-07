Chester. Community town hall meeting

Town of Chester councilman Brandon Holdridge will host a community town hall on the ward system currently in development for Chester on Feb. 23 at the Senior Center, 81 Laroe Road beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The ward system proposal was first passed via referendum in 2018, and Councilman Holdridge anticipates that the implementation will be finished sometime this year.

“My aim is to update Chester’s citizens and present information on the progress that has been made in the last year on this project,” he said. “I would also like to hear questions and concerns from the public on this issue. Your opinions and participation are important to me and I hope to see and hear from you on the 23rd.”

This event is open to all members of the public and will be livestreamed via the “Chester Town Councilman Brandon Holdridge” Facebook page.