Unrestricted funds for artists

Arts Mid-Hudson recently announces that applications are now open for the 2025 Empowered Artist Award, which provides three unrestricted awards of $3,000 each to artists living and working in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties. The deadline to apply is Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

The Empowered Artist Award responds to one of the most pressing needs artists face today: access to unrestricted funding. These awards are designed to support artists in creating new work, purchasing materials or equipment, accessing educational opportunities, and covering living expenses - empowering them to advance their creative careers on their own terms.

The award was established by Linda Marston-Reid, former Executive Director of Arts Mid-Hudson, who created the fund upon her retirement after 10 years of service to the region’s arts community. Her vision was to uplift and invest in the creative individuals whose work shapes and reflects the cultural vitality of the Mid-Hudson Valley. Arts Mid-Hudson continues this legacy by offering funding that trusts artists to know what they need most.

Application guidelines and eligibility requirements can be found at https://shorturl.at/G6AsY.

To ensure accessibility and clarity throughout the application process, Arts Mid-Hudson offers a variety of support services:

A comprehensive information session will be held on Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. to provide a detailed overview of the application process, eligibility requirements, and the selection criteria. A recording of the session will be made available on YouTube and linked on the Arts Mid-Hudson website.

Applicants are invited to attend one of several scheduled Q&A sessions conducted via Zoom to ask questions and receive additional guidance. Log onto https://shorturl.at/Mnuao to RSVP (required to receive access details). The dates and times are:

* Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 3:00 p.m.

* Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 5:00 p.m.

* Monday, Aug. 25 at 11:00 a.m.

* Thursday, Aug. 28 at 4:00 p.m.

For general inquiries, connect with the AMH Grants Team at grants@artsmidhudson.org or by calling (845) 454-3222 ext. 11.