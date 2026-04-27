Playhouse Opens Season with the Ultimate Whodunit

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players launches its thirty-first season with three weekends of Sandy Rustin’s hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery, “Clue on Stage.”



Performances are scheduled for Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m.; Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m.; Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. matinee.



The performances are at The Playhouse at Museum Village, 1010 Route 17M, in Monroe. Admission is $28 and includes a signature dessert at intermission of apple pie, ice cream, iced tea and coffee. Reservations are suggested. Tickets may be obtained from www.AtThePlayhouse.org. For more information, call the Box Office at (845) 294-9465.