Orange County Live Music and Arts Festival to return Sept. 20.

The annual Orange County Live Music and Arts Festival will take place on Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Sweet Clover Farms in Highland Mills.

The festival, organized by the Orange County New York Arts Council, offers a diverse range of musical performances and creative goods. This year’s festival will feature live performances from 10 regional musicians and showcase art and goods from local creatives.

Jewelry, paintings, illustrations, ceramics, textiles, woodcrafts, home décor, handmade paper goods and more will be available to purchase from regional venders.

To learn more or to buy tickets, go to https://www.ocnyartscouncil.org/oclive