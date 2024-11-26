Free movie showings for local veterans

To honor local veterans, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and Veterans Service Agency (VSA) Director Christian Farrell have announced two free showings of “Gladiator II” for Orange County veterans.

The showings will be at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on December 4 at Flagship Premium Cinemas, located at 34 Millpond Parkway in Monroe.

“I’m grateful that we can provide these free movies for our veterans. It’s a small way to thank them for their service to our country and community. It also gives them an opportunity to learn about resources available to them, to meet and make friends, and to connect with others who understand their experiences. I appreciate the work of our Veterans Services Agency staff and the Town of Monroe to put this together for our veterans,” the county said in a press release.

“Gladiator II,” starring Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, is an historical action film directed by Ridley Scott and is the sequel to “Gladiator” (2000). The movie opened nationwide on November 22.

The story takes place 16 years after the death of Maximus, who was killed in the ring by Commodus. Lucius, the nephew of Commodus, witnessed that epic death and now must enter the Colosseum himself after the powerful emperors of Rome conquer his home and slaughter his wife. Lucius has rage in his heart and the future of the empire at stake. He looks to the past to find the strength and honor needed to return the glory of Rome to its people in this epic sequel.

Free tickets to “Gladiator II” for a veteran and a guest, including free popcorn and a beverage, can be reserved by contacting the Orange County Veterans Service Agency at 845-291-2470.

”We can’t do enough for the men and women who have selflessly worn the uniforms of our country’s military,” said Farrell. “Here in Orange County, one way we have regularly thanked them is by hosting these free movies. It is great to see the overwhelming response from the local veteran community.”