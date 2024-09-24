Celebrate Hispanic heritage with ‘Salsa on the Loaf’

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, “Sundays on the Loaf” will be hosting a dance event called “Salsa on the Loaf,” featuring Matt Hernandez of the M.H. Dance Company of Chester, NY.

The event will take place Friday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. It will start with a dance exhibition featuring the “Mambo Army,” followed by a salsa lesson and then a social where you’ll get to practice your new skills and meet new friends.

Everyone from absolute beginners to experts is welcome. DJ Sparks will be playing today’s hottest Latin music and there will be a cash bar.

Tickets are free (with a suggested $20 donation) and of course, salsa and chips will be served.

For more information, text 845-544-3061 or check out the event listing on Facebook (SundaysontheLoaf).