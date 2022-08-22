Catherine’s closes after 31 years

“It’s time to retire,” said Stephen Serkes, owner of Catherine’s restaurant in downtown Goshen. Serkes just completed his 31st year as owner/chef of the highly rated eatery.

Explaining his decision, Serkes said, “Having the restaurant is a love, and I’ve done it a long time. Now it’s time to do other things.”

Among the other things is having more time to spend with his wife, Jennifer, and their children: Morgan, 23, Stephen, 21, and Daniel, 18. All three are sports-minded, and, said Serkes, “I want to be their biggest fan. I want to be at their games.”

Morgan is now an assistant coach at Hofstra University. Stephen is on the football team at Hartwick College, and Danny, whose specialty is track, will be a freshman in college this year.

Also on the Serkes agenda is time to do some traveling. He said, “I have no particular place in mind, but wherever Jenn and I go, you can be sure, I want to try other restaurants. Food is my passion; I want to experience what other restaurants are offering.”

Serkes, who is from Farmingdale, Long Island, said he enjoys being a part of the Goshen community.

“I definitely made the right decision opening my restaurant here. I love the small town atmosphere, getting to know everyone and finding the people here so friendly.”

Noting how the passage of time has altered his business atmosphere somewhat, he said, “Now I have an older clientele who once were younger patrons. And the kids, who worked here through the years, now are customers who come with their own families. It has been a wonderful experience, getting to know the great kids who worked here, their siblings and their parents.”

Offering comfort food prepared with locally grown fresh vegetables has been a staple. That’s also why he‘s glad he established his restaurant in Goshen—the availability of fresh produce. Serkes said he purchases the same produce from Goshen’s S & SO Produce Farm that the big restaurants in New York City get at the Union Square Greenmarket where S & SO goes to sell.

Long-time customer Dagmar Lewis, from Middletown, couldn’t agree more. She said, “The food and service at Catherine’s is always excellent. I’ve been coming every Saturday night—rarely missing a Saturday--since the restaurant opened in 1991. I’ve never been disappointed in a meal in the 31 years.” Lewis said she couldn’t even pick a favorite dish, “I’ve enjoyed everything.” And so has her family, who when visiting Lewis, know it’s a foregone conclusion that they would be having dinner at Catherine’s.

Echoing the sentiments of others, Lewis added, “It’s sad he decided to close, but I’m glad he’ll have time to do other things that he’d like to do.”

Serkes admits running a restaurant is a lot of work, but for him, it’s always been a labor of love. He said that being a success takes commitment. But now he’s looking for some relaxing time to enjoy activities, like going to concerts, that working weekends usually prohibited.

Is there a possibility that Serkes will sell the business? “A chance, yes,” he replied.

Catering a family get-together on July 17, 2022 was his last event. Because he is one of 12 siblings, the affair was attended by 90 people. Serkes, doing all the food preparation, said he had some help from his brother and nephew. “It was a whirlwind, but it was a good day. Everyone got to see everyone else.”

Molly O’Donnell, Goshen resident and trustee on the Village Board, starting coming to Catherine’s as a child with her parents. Through the years, she and her family developed a friendship with the Serkes. Said O’Donnell, “The Serkes family became our family. Celebrations, sorrows, and every day in between, they were there for us.”

“We were a fabric in the community, with taking care of customers our number one priority. We had a great staff through the years. You don’t create a successful business on your own. It only happens with everyone working together—my wife, my children, and my staff,” said Serkes.