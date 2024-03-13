Pet of the Week: Meet Floyd

Meet Floyd

Golden retriever

Warwick, NY

10 months old, large, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Floyd is a very friendly guy who loves his toys but lacks leash manners. The owner surrendered him when they moved out of the country.

Coat Length: Medium

House-trained: Not yet

Health: Altered, vaccinations up to date

Good in a home with:

Other dogs

Older children

An owner willing to train

No cats

Adopt Floyd at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only