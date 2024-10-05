Pat Ryan is running for re-election as Congressman for the 18th District of the House of Representatives. As a West Point graduate, and a veteran of two tours in Iraq, he has worked fearlessly and effectively to secure the benefits that veterans deserve, including a $1 million federal grant for veterans’ housing in Port Jervis.

During his term in Congress, he has supported a woman’s reproductive rights, paid family leave for all Americans, protections for Social Security, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, as well as protections for the environment, and the right to vote.

A vote for Pat Ryan on November 5, is a vote for a representative who will always put the needs of his constituents first.

And remember, your vote may be the one that makes the difference.

Sincerely,

Jeanne Marron

Greenwood Lake