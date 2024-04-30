Wishbone Day – or the International Day of OI, is celebrated on May 6 each year. It is an international awareness day for osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), also known as brittle bone disease. Wishbone Day is the voice of people with OI, talking about OI and the things that matter most to them, in their own way. Wishbone Day draws awareness to the contributions of people with OI, as well as the challenges of living with OI.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta is a rare lifelong bone disorder affecting many body systems with bone fragility being a primary feature. Like many disabilities, there are many types of OI, and even within those types every person is affected differently. With good medical management, and supportive care, the majority of people who have OI will lead healthy, productive lives.

Wear yellow on May 6 in honor of a local student, Grace Andrews, and everyone else with OI. Despite being born with OI, Grace is the epitome of strength and perseverance. Raising awareness is crucial as it helps to raise the funds that are needed to support families living with OI and helps the BBS continue its vital work.

If you would like to learn more or donate to OI research, please visit oif.org.

Jesse Dwyer, Warwick Town Supervisor

