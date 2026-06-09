Town Supervisor May recap

I hope everyone is having a great 2026 so far. Here is a look at some accomplishments/happenings from May:

Our winter tarps that were purchased for Chester Commons Field were highly successful in improving the grass in the off season. The field is better than ever for our kids.



Our request to decrease the Speed Limit on Sugar Loaf Mountain Road to 35 miles per hour was approved by the State DOT.



We were the first town in Orange County to submit our annual audit. Our outside auditors, who usually stay in Town Hall for three to five days, were only there for one day. Our finances are more accounted for than any other time in the past.

We installed light-up speed tracker signs in Sugar Loaf on Kings Highway and Pine Hill Road to promote safer traffic.

We introduced amendments to the Draft Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code.

If you have any questions/suggestions/concerns about any of this or otherwise, please feel free to reach out to me any time! I’ll keep working full-time as your Town Supervisor to make Chester a better place.

Brandon Holdridge

Supervisor

Town of Chester

845-469-7000 x2

bholdridge@chester-ny.gov