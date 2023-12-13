Thank you for supporting the Chester Academy Fall Fundraiser

My name is Alissa Cuccuru. For the past several years I have helped with class advisors to raise money for class events like prom. We have done a calendar fundraiser for the month of November since 2016. It is always a great success. This can only happen with the support we get from local businesses.

I would like to thank the following for their continued support. Scalia & Co. Craft Kitchen, Chester Village Deli, Meadow Blues Coffee, Taco Express. Christopher’s Bistro, Chester Nails & Spa, Bagel Girls, Chester Ice Cream, Chester Shell Station, The Rustic Wheelhouse, Tina’s Pizza, Main Street Pizza, Greg’s Barber Shop, Granite Barbell, Kim Standish Photography, Shoprite, Dunkin Donuts, Stop & Shop, and a huge thank you to SUN HING of Chester for donating our grand prize for the past three years.

All of your donations are greatly appreciated by past and present students of the Chester Academy. I personally would like to thank you all for your very generous donations.

Alissa Cuccuru

Chester