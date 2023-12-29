State of the Town: 2024

To the residents of Warwick, I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself, officially, as your new Town of Warwick supervisor. At 38 years old, I am a near 30-year resident of the town of Warwick, coming from Greenwood Lake where my wife, our two children and I live today. I previously served as the village mayor of Greenwood Lake for 10 years, served on the board of trustees for three years and on the village planning board prior to that. I own and operate a small business in the medical field for the past 10 years in Greenwood Lake. I am an avid community volunteer within our community serving as a volunteer EMT for Greenwood Lake Ambulance and more recently, Warwick Ambulance Corp. I serve as co-chairman of Greenwood Lake’s Centennial Committee, as a baseball coach, co-den leader for our local cub scouts and as an active member of the Greenwood Lake Gaelic Society and as an officer for our local Elks Lodge.

My vision for the town of Warwick is simple; our government exists to provide various functions for our taxpayers and it is our obligation to provide those services both at a cost-effective manner and to ensure we are providing the best services possible for our residents. Our goal, as a town board, is to protect the bucolic character of Warwick while meeting the needs of a growing population, all while maintaining fiscal stewardship of the hard-earned tax dollars sent to support town government and the services we provide for you. The town of Warwick is lucky to have a dedicated town board that represents all sectors of the town, and we have an incredible workforce that serves to support the needs of our town. I will work with our town board and staff to deliver the best outcome for our residents every step of the way.

Although there will be a learning curve as I transition from village government to town government, I have the skills, tools and support system necessary to hit the ground running. I have been working with outgoing Supervisor Mike Sweeton for the past two months preparing for a seamless transition which will continue building on the progress made by Mike and his team. I look forward to partnering with our three local villages, our chambers of commerce and organizations throughout the town to serve our more than 32,000 Warwick residents. From Sterling Forest to Pine Island and Florida to New Milford, you will have a voice in my administration. I will work hard to keep Warwick the most desirable place to live in Orange County and I will run our local government in a fair and transparent manner. Thank you for this opportunity, and now it’s time to get to work.

Jesse Dwyer, Town Supervisor

