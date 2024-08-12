Public survey for Chester’s budget

One of the promises my running mates and I made to the public during last year’s campaign was that we would start the budget season a lot earlier than what has been done in the past. I’m happy to say that we have already accomplished this goal. I directed the various department heads to work on their budget requests last month. By the time you read this letter, the town councilmen and I would have already met with a majority of our departments to go over their requests which will allow me to start building my tentative budget. The budget will be much more detailed than it has ever been in the past.

Although public hearings for the budget will be held at a later date, I would like to hear from you on specific needs/wants you believe the town should invest in. I’ve learned throughout the last few months that the general reserve fund has been steadily drained by my predecessor, so for this year, my focus will be to rebuild the town’s finances from the ground up. Your recommendations may not end up in this year’s budget, but with this in mind, we can start planning a fiscally responsible future that can also provide bold investments for Chester. I have a four-year term and will plan for long-term improvements and investments. Please send me your input via my email address or call my office!

Brandon Holdridge, Supervisor

Town of Chester

bholdridge@thetownofchester.org

845-469-7000 x2