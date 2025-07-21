Opinion: Support for national Hire a Veteran Day

Over the years, I have had the privilege of meeting and getting to know so many courageous veterans right here in Assembly District 98. My father, Rainer K. Brabenec, served in the U.S. Navy before beginning his career with the New York City Policy Department. I have shared a meal with our friends in Greenville for their annual “Spaghetti Dinner for a Veteran,” supported Hudson Valley Honor Flight veterans in the community like my good friend and Navy WWII veteran Bob Waltke, had the pleasure of assisting with Christmas turkey and present distribution in the Village of Sloatsburg alongside Veteran Angels of Hope and the Sloatsburg American Legion, had the opportunity to speak at a veteran recognition ceremony at Minisink Valley High School and so much more.

Since my election to the New York State Assembly in 2014, I have also introduced proposals to support those who have served our great country and help them find work as they return to civilian life here in New York state.

While it was unfortunately blocked from passing in the Assembly, my proposal A.4767 would have increased civil service credits given to veterans returning home from service to help them obtain employment. Rest assured, although this proposal did not move forward, I will continue to fight for and reintroduce similar proposals to ensure our hometown veterans are able to work and make a living for themselves and their loved ones upon their return home.

I also introduced A.4769 and A.6158 to ease the burden on the families of deceased service members by allowing the spouses and children of military members killed in the line of duty the option to apply for civil service positions under competitive status.

Our local veterans deserve our undying respect, gratitude and support. As we look forward to National Hire a Veteran Day on Friday, July 25, 2025, it is important we all take the time to appreciate the heroism and sacrifice of our brave men and women in uniform and do what we can to help them transition back to everyday life when they come back home. National Hire a Veteran Day was created to help ease the burden of job-hunting for military personnel returning from the line of duty, provide job assistance and resources to those who served and show employers and companies looking to hire new workers the importance and value of hiring a veteran.

State Assemblyman Karl Brabenec

98th district of New York