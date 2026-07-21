Opinion: Looking back at one giant leap for mankind

Each year on July 20, we commemorate one of the greatest achievements in human history: the day astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first people to walk on the surface of the Moon during NASA’s Apollo 11 mission. More than half a century later, that remarkable accomplishment continues to inspire people around the world.

When Armstrong stepped onto the lunar surface and declared it “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” he captured the hopes and ambitions of an entire generation. Millions watched from their televisions as the U.S. accomplished what had once seemed impossible, proving that determination, innovation and hard work can overcome even the greatest challenges.

The Moon landing was never just about reaching another world. It was about pushing the boundaries of human knowledge and demonstrating what can be achieved when talented people unite behind a common goal. Scientists, engineers, technicians, mathematicians, military personnel and countless others worked together for years to make that historic moment possible. Their dedication reminds us that extraordinary accomplishments are built through teamwork, perseverance and a willingness to embrace difficult challenges.

The legacy of Apollo 11 extends far beyond space exploration. The technologies developed during the space race have influenced countless aspects of modern life, from advances in computing and communications to improvements in medicine, materials and manufacturing. The pursuit of discovery has consistently produced innovations that benefit people here on Earth.

This anniversary is also an opportunity to encourage the next generation to dream big. Today’s students will become tomorrow’s scientists, engineers, doctors, teachers, entrepreneurs and public servants. The spirit that carried Americans to the Moon lives on whenever young people ask questions, solve problems and pursue careers that strengthen our communities and our nation.

As we reflect on this historic milestone, we should also remember the values that made it possible: curiosity, courage, ingenuity and an unwavering belief that tomorrow can be better than today. Those principles remain just as important now as they were in 1969.

On this anniversary of the Moon landing, let us honor the men and women whose vision and determination changed history. Their achievement serves as a lasting reminder that when we dare to dream and work together toward a shared purpose, there is no limit to what we can accomplish.

Karl Brabenec

Assemblyman, NYS 98th District