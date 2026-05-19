Opinion: Investing in public safety means investing in the people who protect us

For decades, elected officials across New York have proudly declared their support for law enforcement and public safety. I have done the same throughout my career because I believe deeply in the men and women who put on a uniform, carry a badge, or enter a courtroom every day to protect our communities.

But support must be more than words.

If we truly value public safety, we must address one of the greatest challenges facing police departments and prosecutors’ offices across New York: attracting and retaining talented professionals in an increasingly expensive and competitive environment.

The Hudson Valley is one of the most beautiful places in the country to live and work. It is also one of the most expensive.

Young police officers and assistant district attorneys often begin their careers with substantial student loan debt. At the same time, they face soaring housing costs, rising property taxes, and everyday expenses that continue to climb. Many highly qualified candidates simply cannot afford to build a life here on entry-level public service salaries.

As a result, police departments and district attorneys’ offices are losing talented professionals to neighboring jurisdictions and to private sector jobs that offer significantly higher compensation. The competition for qualified candidates has never been more intense.

This issue is not theoretical. It directly impacts public safety.

When police departments struggle to recruit officers, patrols are stretched thin and specialized units become harder to staff. When prosecutors leave for better-paying jobs, offices lose experienced attorneys who have developed the courtroom skills necessary to handle violent crimes, narcotics trafficking, domestic violence, and child abuse cases.

Public safety depends on experience, continuity, and institutional knowledge. Those qualities are built over time, but they are easily lost when salaries fail to keep pace with economic reality.

The answer is straightforward: we must pay public safety professionals competitive wages that reflect both the importance of their work and the cost of living in our region.

This is not simply an expense. It is an investment.

Every dollar spent to retain skilled police officers and prosecutors strengthens our justice system, improves community safety, and helps ensure that criminals are held accountable. It also sends a clear message to those considering careers in public service that their dedication and sacrifice will be valued.

It is easy to stand at a podium and proclaim support for law enforcement. It is much harder—but far more meaningful—to make the financial commitment necessary to recruit and retain the best and brightest.

The people who protect our communities deserve more than applause. They deserve salaries that allow them to live in the communities they serve.

If New York is serious about public safety, now is the time to act.

David M. Hoovler

Orange County District Attorney