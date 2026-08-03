Opinion: Honoring the courage behind the purple heart

Each year on Aug. 7, our nation observes Purple Heart Day, a time to recognize the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of the men and women who were wounded or gave their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Purple Heart is one of our nation’s oldest and most revered military decorations. Originally established by General George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit in 1782 and later revived as the Purple Heart in 1932, it is awarded to service members who have been wounded or killed in action. Unlike many military honors, the Purple Heart is not earned through nomination or achievement. It is awarded because of the sacrifices made in the defense of our country.

Behind every Purple Heart is a story of bravery, resilience and selfless service. It represents a moment when someone placed duty above personal safety, answering our nation’s call despite the risks involved. For many recipients, the wounds they carry are lifelong reminders of their service. For others, the medal is awarded posthumously, serving as a lasting tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Here in New York, we are proud to be home to countless Purple Heart recipients whose service has strengthened not only our nation but also our communities. After returning home, many continued to serve as business owners, teachers, first responders, volunteers and community leaders. Their commitment to others did not end when they took off the uniform. Their example continues to inspire future generations to lead lives of courage, integrity and service.

Purple Heart Day is also an opportunity to remember the families who have stood beside these heroes through difficult times. Military families share in the sacrifices of service, providing unwavering love and support during deployments, recovery and loss. Their strength deserves our gratitude and respect.

While no words can fully repay the debt we owe our wounded veterans and the families of those who never returned home, we can honor their sacrifice by ensuring they receive the care, respect and recognition they have earned. We must continue to support programs that assist veterans, strengthen mental health services, improve access to health care and help those transitioning from military service to civilian life.

This Purple Heart Day, I encourage everyone to take a moment to reflect on the meaning of this distinguished honor. Attend a local ceremony, visit a veteran’s memorial or simply thank a veteran for their service if you have the opportunity. These small gestures remind our heroes that their sacrifices have not been forgotten.

The freedoms we enjoy each day have been preserved by Americans willing to put themselves in harm’s way on behalf of others. On Purple Heart Day, and every day, let us honor their courage, remember their sacrifice and reaffirm our commitment to those who have borne the physical and emotional scars of defending our nation.

Karl Brabenec

Assemblyman, NYS 98th District