Opinion: Celebrating the extension of ‘death gamble benefits’ to Orange County COs and deputy sheriffs

Under current law, county correctional officers and sheriffs deputies are forced to gamble with their family’s financial wellbeing once they hit retirement age: If they continue working and, God forbid, something takes their life, their family only gets a one-time death benefit – no pension; if they retire and subsequently pass away, their family inherits the officer’s pension. As a result, many COs and deputy sheriffs are compelled to retire even though they are able, willing, and want to continue their public service.

Last week, I joined state and county legislators, law enforcement, and union representatives to announce the passage of legislation that I authored and carried. The bills extend “death gamble” benefits to Orange County COs and deputy sheriffs, ensuring surviving families keep their loved one’s hard-earned pension if the officer dies after deciding to continue working past the retirement eligibility age.

These Orange County officers work every day to keep our communities safe and they support this common sense legislation to protect their families. I was proud to carry it on their behalf – this is how we honor experience, dedication, and service – and help address the retention crisis in these occupations. I stand with my colleagues in urging the Governor to sign the legislation.

James Skoufis

Senator, NYS 42nd District